PA Donor Day on 8/1

On Aug. 1, 2025 - PA Donor Day - The Pennsylvania Departments of Health and Transportation joined health care leaders, organ donation organizations, and families impacted by organ donation at UPMC West Shore to encourage more Pennsylvanians to register as organ donors.

The 8/1 date symbolizes the eight lives that can be saved by one donor. More than 6,000 Pennsylvanians are currently on the state’s transplant waiting list, and far too many die each year waiting for a match.

”As a practicing pediatrician, I saw firsthand the life-changing impact of organ donation,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen. “Children and families were given a new lease on life thanks to the selfless action of someone they often never met. We need more Pennsylvanians to sign up and help save lives.”

One organ and tissue donor can save up to eight lives through organ donation and enhance the lives of up to 75 others through tissue donation - aiding patients recovering from spinal injuries, burns, vision loss, and more.

For more information about organ donation, log onto donatelifepa.org/.