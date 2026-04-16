Penn State Extension accepting applicants for Master Gardener basic training classes

Penn Station Extension is accepting applications for its Master Gardener, Pike County, basic training classes. Applications will be accepted through May 30, and the program will run from October 2026 to March 2027. Interested participants will be scheduled for an interview upon receipt of their application to gauge whether the program is a fit for them.

Basic training classes will cover botany, plant propagation, soil health and fertilizer management, composting, controlling pests safely, entomology, plant diseases, indoor plants, vegetables, lawn care, pruning, woody ornamentals, herbaceous plants, native plants, weeds and invasives.

The training fee is $275 and includes the award-winning Penn State Extension Master Gardener Manual, training supplies, and webinars. Financial aid may be available. Classes are held at a place to be determined depending on the size of the class, two Saturdays per month, but may be held virtually.

For additional information about the Master Gardener program, its mission, volunteer expectations and requirements, please visit https://shorturl.at/o5aOu.

For information about Pike County’s training program call Sue Detrick, 1-570-420-7012 or email at std5215@psu.edu.