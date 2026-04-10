PennDOT $655M regional investment includes several Pike County projects

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation PennDOT announced that 67 projects are anticipated to start during the 2026 construction season and 81 projects will continue in 2026 in the six-county, Dunmore-based region.

PennDOT said it anticipates investing more than $655 million in the region which encompasses Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties.

PennDOT is also investing $37.5 million this state fiscal year to pave and preserve less traveled, often rural roadways in 20 counties across the commonwealth. Work began last year and will continue this year, with $6 million being invested in Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, and Wayne counties.

Pike County projects

In Pike County, these investments include surface treatment on nearly three miles of Wilson Hill Road (Route 2022).

Other PennDOT new and continuing projects in Pike County include:



High-friction surface treatment installation on Promise Land Road (Route 390) in Palmyra Township, $660,000.



Bridge replacement on G.A.R. Highway (Route 6) over Wallenpaupack Creek and Pennsylvania Power and Light flume in Palmyra Township, $11.6 million.



Pavement marking installation on various interstates, in various municipalities.

Reconstruction of Interstate 84 eastbound and westbound from Exit 26 (Promised Land State Park/Tafton) to Exit 34 (Lords Valley/Dingmans Ferry) in Blooming Grove and Palmyra Townships, $108 million.

Reconstruction of Interstate 84 eastbound and westbound from Mile 40 (Dingman Township) to Exit 46 (Milford) in Dingman and Milford Townships, $86 million.

Bridge rehabilitation on Harford Street (Route 209) over Sawkill Creek in Milford Borough, $7.2 million.



Bridge rehabilitation on Pennsylvania Avenue (Route 6) over the Delaware River in Westfall Township, $22.5 million.

Shoulder widening along Route 739 in Blooming Grove Township, $5.3 million.

Bridge replacement on Promised Land Road (Route 390) over the outlet of Promised Land Lake in Greene Township, $5.9 million.

PennDOT also reported that an Intelligent Transportation Systems project is currently under construction and includes the installation of message boards and cameras. The project, which is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2026, includes the installation of these devices on Interstate 84 and the Casey Highway (Route 6). Total construction costs based on competitive bid are $1.2 million.