PennDOT to invest $27M for traffic safety improvements

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced on Feb. 10 that it will invest over $27 million through the Automated Red-Light Enforcement (ARLE) program to support 51 safety projects across 44 municipalities statewide. According to a press release, the funding announcement brings PennDOT’s total investment through the ARLE program to over $60 million to support 121 safety projects since 2023.

Pennsylvania’s ARLE program aims to improve safety at intersections with traffic signals by providing automated enforcement at locations where data shows red-light running has been an issue. Grant funding is supplied by fines from red light violations at intersections in Philadelphia. State law specifies that projects improving safety, enhancing mobility and reducing congestion can be considered for funding. Municipalities submitted 113 applications, totaling over $67 million in requests.

“The ARLE program helps municipalities improve traffic flow and safety at intersections, not only for drivers, but for pedestrians, cyclists, and other road users,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “I’m proud that PennDOT continues to invest directly in communities through programs like ARLE, delivering real results for Pennsylvanians.”

Locally, Milford Borough will receive $307,857 for the installation of rectangular rapid flashing beacons (RRFB) and re-striping crosswalks at 11 intersections along Harford Street and retiming the signals for an all-around pedestrian phase at the Broad Street and Harford Street intersection.

In Monroe County, the Delaware Water Gap Borough will receive $33,400 to place three speed display signs on municipality-owned roadways and two pedestrian crossing signs along Main Street. Eldred Township is slated to get $10,437 for the installation of signs recommended from the township’s recent Traffic Engineering and Safety Study, including the prohibiting of truck traffic, winding road/turn chevrons, and a speed limit sign on Point Phillips Road. In Stroudsburg Borough, $483,565 in funding will go to install a new traffic light at Broad Street and Park Avenue.

The Luzerne County Flood Protection Authority will receive $561,000 for the design and construction of a pedestrian and bicycle crossing that intersects the Norfolk Southern Railroad. This project will provide a safe crossing point at the existing railroad for non-motorized recreation users. The City of Wilkes-Barre is slated to receive $244,000 for improvement of pedestrian visibility and signalization at the intersection of Carey Avenue and Horton Street.

Projects were selected by an eight-member committee based on such criteria as safety benefits and effectiveness, cost, and local and regional impact.

More information about the ARLE program can be found at https://shorturl.at/2yg1Z.