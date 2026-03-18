Pike County Board of Commissioners promotes Colon Cancer awareness

The Pike County Board of Commissioners met on March 18 to discuss its agenda and address a few upcoming community events.

The board spoke amongst themselves about the significance of raising awareness for colorectal cancer and its prevention, as it is the fourth most common cancer and the second most lethal cancer in Northeast Pennsylvania. After adopting the resolution to designate March as Colon Cancer Awareness Month and March 26 as C. A. S. U. A. L. (Colon Cancer Awareness Saves Unlimited Adult Lives) day in Pike County, the board urged residents of Pike County and all of Northeast Pa to be screened for early detection of colon cancer.

The board then spoke with Karen Saunders, the president of Northeast Regional Cancer Institute, to discuss the importance of early detection of what is a relatively treatable form of cancer. “Locally and nationally, the incidence of colon cancer in much, much younger adults is steadily increasing,” Saunders said. “The age for which those people at average risk should be screened is 45.” She also said that people with a family history of colon cancer can generally be screened about ten years before the person in their family was diagnosed.

Volunteers wanted

After the rest of the agenda was finished, Angie Smith from the Penn State Extension spoke to promote a volunteer fair and expo on April 11 at the DVHS 11/12 cafeteria from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The goal of the fair is to raise awareness of various organizations that rely on adult volunteers, similar to scouts and sports leagues. Groups like GAIT, Grey Towers Heritage Association, Pike Autism Support Services and Habitat for Humanity have already signed up, with more likely to come.

Additionally, Rep. Jeff Olsommer will be holding an outdoor expo at the Westfall Township Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday, March 21, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., to promote outdoor recreation in the area. He will also be holding a concealed carry seminar on April 16 at the Pike Training Facility, focusing on gun safety and the Second Amendment. The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will host District Attorney Ray Tonkin and Sheriff Brian Vennie as guest speakers.

Fishing Derby

Chairman Matt Osterberg briefly spoke about the 28th annual Fishing Derby, to be held at Lily Pond on April 18 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., before allowing Commissioner Christa Caceres to speak about the first annual Pike County Veterans Fundraising Luncheon. The event will be held on Friday, May 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tom Quick Inn, and this year’s theme is “Trailblazing Women of Valor.” The price is $45 for general admission and $25 for veterans. The website to sign up is veteranspcvf@pikepa.org. In addition, Osterberg spoke about Veterans Park in Matamoras, stating that a new monument will be unveiled on July 12, dedicated to women in service.

Women’s History Month

Commissioner Caceres closed the meeting by speaking about Women’s History Month. She discussed its origins from being only a single week in California in 1978 to being recognized on a national scale as a full month in 1987. She then offered congratulations to Mayor Candace Mahala for being elected the first female mayor of Milford, Pa. She then shared some wisdom with young women, encouraging them as they pursue their endeavours.

“Congratulations, you are more than enough,” she began. “There may be people who will not welcome you into spaces you’ve earned every right to be in. Take up all the space you can...The theme for Women’s History Month 2026 is Leading the Change: Women Shaping a Sustainable Future. That’s your charge. Go out into this world and make change that lasts. Align yourself with other incredible women and men to create a world that demands respectful dialogue, educational access, inclusivity, and social and economic justice for all.”