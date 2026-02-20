Pike County Commissioners host Youth Summit

Student leaders from Delaware Valley, East Stroudsburg North, and Wallenpaupack Area high schools convened for a Youth Summit designed by the Pike County Commissioners to foster a meaningful exchange between county leadership and the young people who represent its future.

The summit began with students attending the Commissioners’ public meeting, providing a firsthand look at local government in action before diving into a spirited discussion about what they value most about their community, areas for improvement, and how they envision their future in Pike County. The Commissioners listened closely, gaining insight into the priorities and perspectives of the next generation, answered questions, and shared information about local government.

Pike County District Attorney Raymond Tonkin, Pike County Sheriff Brian Vennie, Children and Youth Services Administrator Penny Seltzer and Sergeant Thomas Schwartz from the Pike County Correctional Facility attended the summit to demonstrate the breadth of opportunities available locally. Through their presentations, they introduced students to careers in law enforcement, social services, and public administration, fields that play a vital role in the county’s well-being and growth.

“The youth of Pike County are critical to its continued growth and success. We want to do our part to encourage our youngest residents to remain here after graduating so they may raise families and contribute to our great community through volunteerism. All of that begins with a solid career path, and we hope to have given these bright students a new look at life here beyond high school,” said Pike County Commissioner Christa Caceres.

The Commissioners expressed interest in making the Youth Summit a recurring event to educate local students about careers in government. By fostering interest in public service and showcasing opportunities close to home, the Commissioners hope to retain local talent and strengthen the community for generations to come.