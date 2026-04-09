Pike County Historical Society hosts tavern-style dinner on April 26

The Pike County Historical Society will host a tavern-style supper and lecture by Jim Segrave-Daly on Sunday, April 26, at 3 p.m. in the Foundation Room.

Segrave-Daly will speak on the important role taverns played in shaping the American Revolution. Colonists who gathered at these “public houses,” along the road or in town, were following a tradition adopted from the British that dates to ancient Rome. Taverns offered a place to drink, sleep, eat, read newspapers, play cards and debate issues of the day. They served as venues for revolutionary ideas, gathering places for patriots, and locations for political discussions and debates. Taverns also played a crucial role in the distribution of mail, and promotion of revolutionary sentiments.

Segrave-Daly has presented to libraries and civic organizations nationwide. He is an active member of the American Revolution Roundtable of Philadelphia and enjoys teaching history. You can find out more about Jim at www.thelocalhistorygeek.com. You can make reservations for the program and dinner by calling 570-296-8126 or buy tickets in advance. Seating is limited.

Tickets to the event are $40 and include dinner, dessert and libation. Tickets for PCHS members are $35.