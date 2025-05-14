Pike School Elections

Four four-year terms are up in Pike County’s three school districts this year.

Candidates had until March 11 to file for the May 20 primary election. Voters had until May 5 to register.

In the Delaware Valley School District incumbants Mandy Colville, Felicia Sheehan, Pam Lutfy and Jessica Adler Decker cross-filed to be on both the Republican and Democratic ballots as did new comers Dorit Smith and Joseph Kuemerle. Lutfy is the current board president and Sheehan is vice president.

In the East Stroudsburg School District, incumbants George C. Andrews, Jason A. Gullstrand, Wayne Rohner and Richard Schlameuss and newcomer Steve Ertle filed on both ballots. Shaneka Storey, also a newcomer, filed only for the Democratic ballot.

For the Wallenpaupack Area School District four incumbants all cross-filed to appear on the Democratic and Republican ballots: Michael Romeo, Paul Otway, John Kiesendahl and Lisa Smith.