Pocono Environmental Education Center Earth Day Festival returns

The Pocono Environmental Education Center (PEEC), located at 538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry, will host its annual Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 25, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Along with hands-on crafts and activities, artisan and conservation organization exhibits, live music, food for purchase, a live animal presentation, and the ever-popular tie dye station, National Park Service personnel will be offering eight Junior Ranger badges throughout the day. The event will be held rain or shine.

The festival parking fee is only $5 per car. Thanks to PEEC’s Earth Day sponsors, several giveaways will be available throughout campus while supplies last.

PEEC’s 2026 Earth Day Festival is sponsored by AMSkier Insurance, Custom Laminating Corporation, Lamtec Corporation, Pine Forest Camp, The Dime Bank, Sierra Club, Dingman’s Choice and Delaware Bridge Co., Manko, Gold, Katcher & Fox, LLP, HydroFlask, 4imprint, Turano Insurance, Econo-Pak, Sequoia Tree Service, National Parks Conservation Association, Driscoll Foods, and Performance Foodservice.