Police Dept. passes accreditation

At the June 23 Common Council meeting, it was announced by Councilman Jason Vicchiariello that the Port Jervis Police Department has passed its accreditation inspection. The intense three-day process involves state-appointed inspectors reviewing things such as police department policies and speaking to city residents. At the closing meeting, the inspectors had high praise for the department, Vicchiariello added.

In traffic news, resolving issues with parking in the area of upper Pike Street are being discussed. A request for a four-way stop sign at Hamilton and Canal Streets has been denied. Other ways of controlling the traffic at that intersection are being investigated, Vicchiariello said.

The public hearing on Local Law #5 of 2025 will remain open until July 28. The law will amend Chapter 535 of The City Code to establish a Tri-State Central Business Overlay District. According to the notice of public hearing the law “would supplement current regulations in order to provide flexibility in development to permit commercial and business uses where appropriate with respect to certain defined properties within the City.”

Summer hours for the youth center began on June 30. The center is now open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The summer playground program at Church Street Park is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The hours for West End Beach will be noon to 6 p.m. on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.

Upcoming community events:

* A July 18 field trip to the Liberty Science Center in Jersey City, N.J. is planned. The cost is $65.00.

* The Bella Notte Italiana Italian Festival will be held Aug. 9 from noon to 9 p.m. at Orange Square Park. Admission and parking are free.

* The Delaware Boat Regatta is set for Aug. 23 from noon to 6 p.m. at West End Beach.