Police investigate local senior living facility

After receiving a tip about “suspected medical neglect of residents” at Belle Reve Senior Living in Milford, state police opened an investigation that resulted in at least 11 residents being transported to area hospitals Tuesday evening, state police said Wednesday.

“As a result of the initial response and on-site assessments, 15 residents were transported to four separate hospitals for further medical evaluation, including Bon Secours Community Hospital, Garnet Health Medical Center, Newton Medical Center, and Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono,” police said in a press release. “Due to the number of residents involved, a coordinated multi-agency response including Pike County Department of Public Safety/Emergency Management and fire and EMS resources were required to ensure all individuals were evaluated in a timely and thorough manner.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, state police said there were “no known unmet needs” as the investigation continues.

Heather Terhark, chief strategy officer at Viva Senior Living – Belle Reve’s parent company – said 11 residents, not 15, were taken to area hospitals for evaluation.

“At no time was the community evacuated, nor were any neighborhood units closed,”

Terhark said in a statement Wednesday evening. “Belle Reve remains open and fully operational. The county Office of Aging conducted a review. During that process, a limited number of residents from one neighborhood were temporarily transferred for medical evaluation.”

She continued:

“The majority of those residents have already returned to their homes at Belle Reve, and the remaining residents continue to be supported appropriately. These evaluations were precautionary in nature and part of the review process. Belle Reve is fully staffed and continues to provide care to all residents.”