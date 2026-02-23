Police: Shots fired into Pike County Islamic Center

The Eastern Pike Regional Police Department announced Monday that it is seeking the public’s assistance in gathering information related to a shooting incident the department says occurred at the Pike County Islamic Center in the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 22.

In a Feb. 23 Facebook post, Mohammed F. Alhomsi said he and his family were at the center when the incident took place.

“Unfortunately, there was a shooting incident at the Pike County Islamic Center in Matamoras,” he wrote in the Pike County What’s Happening!! group accompanied by videos of what appeared to be police officers at the scene. “By the grace of God no one was hurt. Powerful shots were fired, which penetrated through the walls, doors, chandeliers, side doors, front doors.”

While the center’s address is Matamoras, it is actually located in Westfall Township, where officials were not immediately available for comment on Monday. Matamoras Borough Mayor Cory Homer released a statement due to the center’s proximity to Matamoras.

“My heart goes out to all those affected by the reported incident at the Pike County Islamic Center,” Homer said. “Eastern Pike Regional Police Department and other local agencies are taking these allegations seriously and are working closely to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation. Acts of violence have no place in our community, and we stand united with all residents against hate and fear. We encourage anyone with information to come forward, and law enforcement will share verified updates as they become available.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Eastern Pike Regional Police at 570-491-4040 or at cadams@eprpd.org.

Attempts to reach someone at the Islamic center have thus far been unsuccessful.