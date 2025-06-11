Pre-K grads celebrate moving up

Eighteen young graduates proudly marched down the aisle in caps and gowns at the American Legion on June 6 to receive their very first diplomas.

The ceremony marked a significant milestone in their early education journey as well as a significant milestone for Green Trees Early Learning Center, as it was the center’s 40th graduating class of preschoolers.

The event featured lively musical performances by the children, special guest speakers, the presentation of diplomas, and a grand finale bubble dance party to celebrate the children’s achievements. More than 100 moms and dads, brothers and sisters, grandmas and grandpas, other family members, friends, and special guests joined in the celebration as the young graduates received recognition for their hard work and growth throughout the year at Green Trees.

“We are so proud of our children,” Nicole Mele, assistant director and Pre-K Counts Coordinator, said. “These children graduated with flying colors and learned essential life skills in literacy, early math, and social-emotional development on their journey at Green Trees.”

The Center has been operating since 1985 and is the oldest licensed childcare center of its kind in Pike County - having educated more than 3,000 children over the decades.

During welcoming remarks, director Susie Lyddon thanked families, friends, supporters, and community members for their dedication to shaping the lives of children in Pike County by supporting Green Trees Early Learning Center over its 40 years. She noted that it was the community’s kindness, care, contributions, volunteerism, and support that enabled Green Trees to continuously serve young children and working families in Pike County for four decades.

“Green Trees is a vital resource for the families of Pike County and we have all played a part in its success. Our community has stood behind us and supported us every step of the way,” Lyddon said. “We are grateful to each and every community member that has shown such great care and kindness to the families and children of Green Trees. It is because of our extraordinary community that Green Trees will not only survive but thrive for another 40 years. As they say, it takes a village and our village is extraordinary.”

The children performed three songs and were then presented with their diplomas by their proud teachers. In closing the ceremony, Green Trees Board member Larry O’Leary wished the graduates success in their future endeavors in kindergarten and shared a quote by children’s author Dr. Seuss.

“Today is your day! Your mountain is waiting! So get on your way!’” he said. “Next stop: kindergarten!”

All the guests then gathered for cake, cookies, juice boxes and a lively bubble dance party to celebrate the graduating class and 40 extraordinary years of educating children and serving working families in Pike County.