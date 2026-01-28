Preparing for emergencies class

The Upper Delaware Council (UDC) and New York National Guard invite river valley residents in New York and Pennsylvania to attend a free Citizen Preparedness Training course on Wednesday, March 11, from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Tusten Town Hall Community Room at 210 Bridge St. in Narrowsburg. All are welcome.

With their advance registration at www.prepare.ny.gov, participants will receive one complimentary “go-kit” stocked full of emergency supplies per household.

A minimum of 50 people must sign up for the class to proceed. When registering online for the March 11 Narrowsburg date, provide contact information to receive updates and choose Sullivan County, N.Y. as the host site location.

With severe weather events becoming more frequent and more extreme, the Citizen Preparedness Training Program teaches residents to have the tools and resources to respond accordingly and recover as quickly as possible to a natural or man-made disaster.

The course will teach how to prepare and develop plans for disaster or emergency situations. It includes information about the types of risks and hazards people face.

Members of the New York National Guard instruct the public classes for this New York State Homeland Security and Emergency Services program that began in 2014.

Log onto www.upperdelawarecouncil.org for a registration link or call 845-252-3022 with a request to register on your behalf.