Princesses for a Day

A team of DVE-News/TV reporters headed to The Princess Cottage in Marshalls Creek, Pa. to interview Samantha Paz and Diane Belsole-Paz. The gloom and cold outside were quickly replaced by the warm welcome, beautiful colors, and princess décor, (including princess pink) inside with Belsole-Paz and Paz.

The Princess Cottage has been in Marshalls Creek since 2024. Belsole-Paz is the creator and manager of the business and Paz is the owner. The family business also includes Mallory Paz and Graceanne Paz.

Renovation of the the building alone took nearly a year. There were many roadblocks, but they persevered and got it done. Belsole-Paz said that her favorite parts of the business are the parties and the happiness it brings. The hardest part, she said, is the behind the scenes, the set up, and take down.

In addition to birthday parties, they’ve had Princess parties “K-pop Demon Hunter” and enchanted events, Princess Play dates, and more - including ‘Princessory School of Etiquette’ and their Annual Holiday Tea Party. In January, February and March, they will have many a Wicked Themed Event, a Mommy & Me Tea Party, a Fancy Nancy Party, a Valentine’s Event and a Ladies Tea and Craft.

The Cottage is not just for children, however. They are very popular among tweens, teens, and all ages. They’ve even had a successful surprise 50th birthday party and people who have returned many times because of the experience.

Each party is unique because of the princesses that attend.

Belsole-Paz said she would like the Princess Cottage to remain open for a long time and would like to open a second location.

The Princess Cottage can hold a maximum of 20 people. The Princess Cottages name was chosen because princesses never go out of style.

Belsole-Paz said she loves Aurora and Paz favors Belle as their favorite princesses.

Belsole-Paz, who is a Certified Etiquette Consultant, was in real estate and banking in the past. Paz is a third-grade teacher.

The money made depends on how many events and parties are held in a year, they said. As they’ve had many princesses’ brothers in attendance, they have accessories for the princes, too.

The mini experience the DVE-News/TV reporters Tikwah Ben-Dan, Ryleigh Jayne, Macy Ellis, Ella Thiers, Gia Slain, Veronia Embriano, Mollie Jenks and Vayda Kresse took meant making beaded bracelets, having a tea party with scones and cookies, trying on Princess accessories with a little makeup and tattoos applied and walking the runway with a pose at the end for photos.

For anyone looking for a unique gift or party location, check out the Princess Cottage. Gift certificates are available as is a listing of upcoming events on their website.

For more about the perfect magical experience, log onto www.theprincesscottage.com or call The Princess Cottage at 570-664-0140.