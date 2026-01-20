Probst secures $1.31M for infrastructure improvements

On Jan. 20, State Rep. Tarah Probst (D-Monroe/Pike) announced $1.31 million in state grants were approved for five local infrastructure projects by the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA).

Stroudsburg Borough will receive a $600,000 Multimodal Transportation Fund grant to help repave six roads and install ADA-compliant curb ramps and sidewalk tie-ins. The borough also was awarded a $250,000 Small Water & Sewer Program grant to be used toward an infrastructure slip lining project.

The Pocono Mountains Industrial Park Authority, on behalf of Greenwood Creek Personal Care Home, was awarded a $250,000 Multimodal Transportation Fund grant toward the construction of a center turning lane along Milford Road in Middle Smithfield Township.

East Stroudsburg Borough will receive two Small Water & Sewer grants: $136,448 for a wastewater new roof project and $73,095 for security cameras.

“The improvements that will be made possible by today’s grants are vitally important for each municipality that is receiving funding. I am glad to have played a part in securing these dollars from the CFA and I thank the board and my leadership team for ensuring that they were approved,” Probst said.

The Multimodal Transportation Fund, administered by the CFA through the state Department of Community and Economic Development, provides grants between $100,000 and $3 million to encourage economic development and ensure that a safe and reliable system of transportation is available to the residents of the commonwealth. Funds may be used for the development, rehabilitation and enhancement of transportation assets to existing communities, streetscape, lighting, sidewalk enhancement, pedestrian safety, connectivity of transportation assets and transit-oriented development.

The PA Small Water and Sewer Program allows the CFA to award grants to municipalities and municipal authorities for water, sewer, storm water and flood control projects with a cost of between $30,000 and $500,000. The grants can assist with the construction, improvement, expansion, or rehabilitation or repair of a water supply system, sanitary sewer system and storm sewer system, or flood control projects.