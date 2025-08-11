Public hearing for land development set for Sept. 15

A conditional use public hearing regarding the construction of an AutoZone in Milford Township was approved at the Aug. 4 Board of Supervisor’s meeting.

AutoZone is interested in developing the land next to the Dollar General located on Routes US 6 and 209. The hearing will be held on Sept. 15 at 7:15 p.m.

Also discussed during the meeting was detail about a source of township revenue that may be in jeopardy. According to Township Supervisor Rachel Hendricks, if Blue Ridge Communications requires its customers to utilize its streaming platform, the cable franchise tax may be eliminated. The supervisors said that they will be contacting Blue Ridge Communications for clarification on this issue.

The Community Engagement Committee open house will be held at the township building on Sept. 27 at 10:00 a.m. Interested residents are asked to attend to give input on activities such as a community trunk-or-treat, Christmas tree lightings and an Independence Day 2026 parade celebrating America’s 250th birthday. Emergency services may be recognized at the meeting. Further details will be posted on the township website at https://milfordtownshippike.com.