Public Library to reopen March 3

The Pike County Public Library (PCPL) Board of Trustees will reopen the Dingman Township satellite branch on March 3, 2026. The hours and days of operation will be Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hours were set using visitor data to prioritize the days most used by the community. The reopening date is tentative and contingent on hiring one additional staff member in time to support operations.

The reopening follows months of review by PCPL’s Special Committee for Operations and Sustainability (SCOS), a board-led group that evaluates the long-term viability of library operations.

According to PCPL, maintaining the Dingman Township Branch has historically required more resources than its funding provides. The branch was temporarily closed in November 2025 due to the Pennsylvania state budget impasse, which heightened existing uncertainty around cash flow. After thorough review, the committee determined the branch can reopen responsibly on a limited schedule without affecting overall library operations.

“Given the ongoing possibility of future funding delays or another state budget impasse, we are taking a proactive, data-driven approach to ensure the library remains fiscally responsible while continuing to serve all residents,” said Erin Ruppert, president of the Pike County Public Library Board of Directors. “Reopening the Dingman Township Branch allows us to continue meeting community needs while celebrating PCPL’s 125th anniversary and our charge to write the next chapter in how we deliver library programs and resources across the county.”

Residents can continue to access materials at the Main Library or online through PCPL’s digital collections. Books can be returned via the Dingman book drop, which remains open 24/7.