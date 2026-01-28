Public meeting, virtual plans for Route 2048

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an in-person and virtual plans display regarding the Route 2048 over Pond Creek Bridge Project in Foster Township, Luzerne County. The public plans display will be held at the Foster Township Supervisors monthly meeting at the Foster Township Building (1000 Wyoming Ave., Freeland, Pa. 18224) on Feb. 11, 2026, beginning at 6:00 p.m.

The purpose of the project is to provide a sustainable crossing over Pond Creek that provides a two-lane bridge, addresses structural and hydraulic deficiencies of the existing structure, and provides continued access to local residents, businesses, and emergency services.

Oley Valley Road (Route 2048) improvements will include the replacement of the existing reinforced concrete slab bridge carrying Oley Valley Road over Pond Creek with a new precast reinforced concrete box culvert. Approach roadway work will be minimal; approximately 95’ on the near approach and approximately 115’ on the far approach. Guide rail will be updated within the project limits. Traffic will be maintained during construction via a 4.5 mile detour. Access to local residential driveways and businesses will be maintained during construction.

It is anticipated that construction will begin in the summer of 2027 and will be complete by the fall of 2027.

The virtual plans display are available online Feb. 1, 2026 through April 1, 2026. Online information, including proposed detour route, detailed project information, and comment form, can be found by logging onto https://shorturl.at/PB3qM.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services, have special needs, or have concerns requiring individual attention, contact Amy Lolli, PennDOT Project Manager, at amlolli@pa.gov.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate based on race, color, national origin, gender, age or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the PennDOT, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891.