PUC committee levies fines, penalties against excavators

A total of 240 disciplinary actions, including 176 education requirements, and $150,375 in administrative penalties, have been taken against 166 underground facility owners, excavators and project owners in the latest enforcement actions by the Public Utility Commission’s (PUC’s) Damage Prevention Committee (DPC). The actions were taken during the DPC’s September 2025 meeting.

The DPC is a peer-based group of 13 representatives who were nominated by their industry or affiliated organizations and appointed by the PUC. Creation of the committee was authorized by Pennsylvania’s Underground Utility Line Protection Law – also known as the “One Call Law.” The focus of the DPC is to reduce the number of “hits” on underground lines and utilities.

The DPC meets regularly to review alleged violations of the One Call Law and make informal determinations as to the appropriate response including, but not limited to, the issuance of warning letters, mandatory training programs and/or administrative penalties. Summaries of actions taken at monthly DPC meetings are available on the PUC’s website.

The next meeting of the DPC is Wednesday, Oct. 15, at 9 a.m. Members of the public, the media and others are invited to join in person in Hearing Room 1 of the Commonwealth Keystone Building in Harrisburg or by accessing the virtual conference by calling (267) 332-8737 and entering phone conference ID 240 569 292# to listen to the meeting. The meeting agenda will be made available via https://shorturl.at/Pdii8/.

Every year, Damage Prevention and Safety responds to numerous underground line hits across the state. While underground lines are often “out of sight and out of mind,” every hit poses a risk to the contractors and homeowners who are doing the digging; to utility workers and emergency responders who are mobilized when lines are struck; and to bystanders who live, work or travel near the locations of the incidents.

State law requires contractors and residents to contact PA One Call (www.pa1call.org/) at least three business days prior to excavation – triggering alerts to all utilities within an intended digging area and prompting utilities to mark where their facilities are located. Pennsylvanians can dial 8-1-1 to connect with the One Call system, while out-of-state residents or businesses can call 1-800-242-1776.

The independent Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement (I&E) enforces state and federal pipeline safety, electric safety and motor carrier safety laws and regulations and represents the public interest in ratemaking and service matters before the PUC’s Office of Administrative Law Judge. I&E has the authority to bring enforcement action, seek emergency orders from the Commission or take other steps to ensure public safety.