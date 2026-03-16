Registration is open for the Commissioners’ Fishing Derby

Pike County children 15 and under will have the opportunity to catch a variety of trout and compete for prizes at the 28th Annual Commissioners Fishing Derby on Saturday, April 18, at Lily Pond on Schocopee Road. The derby will begin at 8:00 am, rain or shine, and run until noon. Fishing poles, tackle boxes, and various baits, bobbers, and lures will be awarded to the largest trout caught among each age group.

Each child must have their own registration signed by a parent or guardian to participate. Registration is free and can be completed online at https://shorturl.at/Mytnw. Online registration will close at 4:00 pm on Friday, April 17. Participants can still register on the day of the derby by visiting the cabin. Regardless of registration method, all participants must report to the cabin on arrival to check-in.

Participants must be accompanied by an adult and provide their own tackle and bait. Participants must only use one fishing pole. Fishing is permitted anywhere on the pond. Each participant is allowed only one trout to be measured for the contest.

Lily Pond will be stocked with a combination of 600 brook, golden, and rainbow trout ranging from 11 to 20 inches. Stocking will take place at 7:00 am on derby day, and participants are welcome to assist.