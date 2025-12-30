Registration open for therapeutic riding session

The seven-week Winter Therapeutic Riding session at GAIT Equine Assisted Services (GAIT EAS) begins on Jan. 10. The positive and supportive experience lets participants connect with horses and explore personal growth.

The session runs on Saturdays through Feb. 21. In each 30-minute weekly lesson, a PATH Intl. Certified Therapeutic Riding Instructor and a team of trained volunteers create a fun and engaging environment. Participants are taught basic horseback riding techniques to control the horse’s movement, such as walking or stopping. The rhythmic, multi-dimensional act of riding provides therapeutic benefits such as physical development (improvements in balance, posture, trunk control, motor function, and coordination) and cognitive and social skills (fostering increased attention, communication skills, spatial awareness, and socialization).

Therapeutic Riding is an opportunity for participants to have fun, make new friends, and work toward their personal goals in an engaging way.

All new participants must complete a program application before their first lesson. Returning riders must renew forms annually. Forms are available at https://shorturl.at/mX8jY.

GAIT Equine Assisted Services (GAIT EAS) is a PATH Intl. Premier Accredited Center that offers a variety of equine assisted services in horsemanship, learning, and therapy. The programs are designed to meet the needs of children and adults facing developmental, physical, and emotional challenges. GAIT EAS is committed to inclusivity and are constantly expanding our offerings to accommodate diverse needs to the best of our ability.

For more information, call 570-409-1140, email info@gaittrc.org or log onto https://shorturl.at/QHxqu.