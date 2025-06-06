Roadwork may make for slow travel on I-81

There will be lane restrictions on Interstate 81 northbound and southbound between Exits 164 (Nanticoke) in Luzerne County and 180 (Moosic) in Lackawanna County. Work will begin on Monday, June 9, 2025, and continue through June 18, 2025, from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. daily, to perform guiderail repairs.

When encountering a work zone, please drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions. In high-traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and take turns merging into the open lane.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by logging onto www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

