Rotary Club 5K raises funds for local programs

On May 17, the Milford-Matamoras Rotary Club hosted its 11th Annual Ridley Memorial Rotary 5K Run and Walk event at the Ann Street Memorial Park. Proceeds raised from this event will be given in support of programs and services for children with special needs in the Pike County Area.

On Wednesday, Aug. 13, the Rotary Club presented the GAIT Equine Assisted Services and the Center for Developmental Disabilities (CDD) each with a donation check in the amount of $2,360. Thanks to all participants in the Ridley Run and to GAIT & CDD.

Pictured left to right JoAnn Donnely, Executive Director of CDD, Eva Warner, Executive Director of GAIT, Jamie Dykstra, Rotary President and Denise Fretta, CDD. The Milford-Matamoras Rotary Club meets every Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. at the Dimmick Inn, 101 E Harford St. in Milford. Anyone interested in becoming a member should contact Jamie Dykstra at (201) 388-7107 or come visit a meeting.