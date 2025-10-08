Rotary Club dinner meeting

The Milford Matamoras Rotary Club held its weekly meeting at GAIT Equine Assisted Services of Milford on Sept. 24, 2025.

GAIT Executive Director Eva Warner graciously hosted the meeting and gave all the members in attendance a tour of the Pike County facility. GAIT’s mission is to improve the quality of life of children and adults with special needs through equine activities and therapies resulting in a more independent life in society, and a great time was had by all.

Members in attendance were Jamie Dykstra, Candace Mahala, Mary Olsen, Ernie Olsen, John Marino, Dan and Flora Connelly, John Messer, his wife Linda, Shaun Burger, Kevin Mann, Eva Warner, Teresa Oleary, and Christine Kerstetter.

The Milford-Matamoras Rotary Club meets every Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. at the Dimmick Inn at 101 E Harford St. in Milford. Anyone interested in becoming a member can contact Jamie at (201) 388-7107 or come visit during a meeting.