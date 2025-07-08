Rotary Club helps Green Trees

On Saturday June 28, the Milford-Matamoras Rotary Club performed community service project at Green Trees Early Learning Center. The Rotarians landscaped, organized and cleaned the play area and toys and thanked Green Trees director Susie Lyddon and board member Larry O’Leary for their work for the community.

The mission of Green Trees is to provide education to children of all backgrounds, cultivate strong roots in our community and open the doors to the wonders around us.

Rotary members Jamie Dykstra, Shaun Burger, John Messer, John Marino, Karen Loeschorn, Christine Kerstetter and Jason Pope participated in the project.

The Milford-Matamoras Rotary Club meets every Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. at the Dimmick Inn. Anyone interested in becoming a member can contact Jamie at (201) 388-7107 or come visit a meeting.