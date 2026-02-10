Say ‘Cheese!’ for Fondue Fridays

Back by popular demand from last year’s successful series, Fondue Fridays return to the Cellar at the Milford Wine and Cheese shop at 212 Broad St.

This romantic space is more than just a cellar. It takes on the feel of a French wine cave in Bordeau with stacked stone walls dating back to 1904, adorned with vineyard and barrel art prints created by co-proprietor Rob Kobrzynski. Rustic wooden beams tell tales of generations past as people sink into the leather banquettes and enjoy the warmth of the melted cheese in the fondue and a glass of fine wine.

This fun event is the perfect winter escape to be with good friends and indulge in a delicious, creamy melted two-cheese fondue paired with an assortment of fresh breads, vegetables, and other accompaniments for dipping, plus desert. Pairing the experience with a glass of one of the fine wines from the Three Hammers winery in Hawley is like being a thousand miles away and escaping to a French cultural experience.

For $45 per person, the adventure includes the meal, a glass of wine, tax, tip, and a server who is expert in the ways of fondue to make sure that things go smoothly. There are two separate private rooms which can hold anywhere from 2-10 people each. Reservations are necessary and the events are from 6-8 p.m. through March 27. The Cellar is also available to rent for private parties.

The Cellar is the creation of Christine Pucciarello and Kobrzynski. This husband-and-wife team have traveled the world together and are themselves not only wine and cheese lovers, but have become oenophiles and turophiles – wine and cheese connoisseurs – on their route as serial entrepreneurs. Pucciarello was a corporate executive for many years in a Japanese company. Kobrzynski worked as an artist and marketer for an advertising agency. They took bold steps along the entrepreneurial route, first opening an art gift store near lake Wallenpaupack. Then, in 2018, they opened the Three Hammers Winery crafting fine award-winning national and international wines.

In 2023, they took the plunge again and parlayed their newly acquired expertise to open the Milford Wine and Cheese Co. They learned and they taught their staff.

“It’s important for us to have people feel welcome and feel that they have had a good experience at the shop,” Pucciarello said.

They try to rotate the cheeses, with some being more expensive than others. They strive for variety – four types of brie, three types of goat cheese. They try to inform people as to which cheese goes with which wine and encourage their clients to try various cheeses. They have a “frequent buyer” card which earns one click with each 1/2pound of cheese a customer buys. When the card is full, the customer gets $25 worth of cheese.

In addition to Fondue Fridays, they have a Sunday Funday Pairing with three cheeses and three wines from the winery. They show which flavors and textures go with which wines. It is a relaxed and welcoming setting on Sundays from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. through March 1. There is a special Cupid’s Curated Pairing on Valentine’s Day from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. as well.

The Sunday Pairings and Cupid’s Pairing are each $45. Including tax and gratuity. Reservations may be made at https://shorturl.at/0XivW.