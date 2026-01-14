SCCC now offers Courses at Delaware Valley High School

Area students looking to begin their college education now have a convenient, affordable opportunity close to home at Sussex County Community College (SCCC). SCCC is offering college-level courses at Delaware Valley High School, allowing students to earn college credits without the need to travel far.

The courses include general education offerings in English Composition, History, Psychology, and Mathematics, giving students a strong foundation for their academic journey. Classes will be held twice a week in a hybrid format, with one class meeting in person and one class delivered online.

These courses will run during SCCC’s Delayed Start session, from Feb. 9 through May 9, with classes meeting from 6:00 p.m. to 7:40 p.m. This flexible schedule is designed to accommodate students balancing school, work, and other commitments.

Additional courses are planned for Fall 2026, expanding opportunities for students to get an even earlier start on their college education.

By starting at SCCC, students can take advantage of significant cost savings while earning transferable college credits in a familiar, local setting. SCCC is proud that more than 72% of its graduates complete their education debt-free, giving students a strong financial foundation as they move forward in their careers or continue on to four-year colleges and universities.

The SCCC application is free, making it easy for students to take the first step toward their future.

For more information or to apply, log onto sussex.edu/apply.