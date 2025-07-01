Scholarship winner announced

The Lackawaxen River Conservancy is pleased to announce that Julia Wehrmann, a graduate of Western Wayne High School, is the 2025 winner of the Lackawaxen River Conservancy Scholarship. Wehrmann will attend Juniata College in Huntingdon, Pa., where she will major in Environmental Science in preparation for a career as an environmental scientist.

Wehrmann’s academic record is stellar. She has excelled in a highly demanding program, which includes many Advanced Placement courses. Science has been her abiding interest throughout high school, and she has shown a strong commitment to environmental stewardship.

Her extracurricular activities reflect Wehrmann’s strong interest in conservation and include Envirothon (grades 9-12), Science Olympiad grades 10-12 and the Wallenpaupack Engineering Competition.

“My motivation is driven by a sense of responsibility toward nature and the world around me,” Wehrmann wrote in her scholarship application essay. She said she envisions a career where she can work to protect vulnerable species, restore ecosystems, and promote sustainable land management practices.

The Lackawaxen River Conservancy Scholarship is open to graduating seniors who are attending high school in the Lackawaxen Watershed, and who intend to pursue a career in environmental conservation. The eligible high schools are Honesdale High School, Wallenpaupack Area High School, Western Wayne High School and the Canaan Christian Academy.

The Lackawaxen River Conservancy is made up of local residents, past and present, from Pike and Wayne counties. It is an organization that is dedicated to the protection and preservation of the natural splendor of the Lackawaxen River, its watershed and wildlife.