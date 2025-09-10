School of Craft plans major expansion into Pike County

Peters Valley School of Craft, a nationally recognized center for fine craft education, recently announced that it will be launching a second campus in Dingman Township.

The school’s first physical expansion since its founding in 1970 will extend its reach across the Delaware River with the development of a new “Expansion Campus” on a 9-acre former garden center along Route 739 in Pike County. The property lease marks the beginning of a long-term planning process and vision to expand programming, increase accessibility, and deepen engagement with new communities.

“This new campus will allow us to bring the benefit of the arts to Pike County,” said Kristin Muller, Peters Valley’s Executive Director. “We’re laying the foundation for the next 55 years of Peters Valley, and we’re inviting our community to help build it with us.”

The school’s original campus, which is located in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area and operated in partnership with the National Park Service, will continue to play an important role in the organization’s work. The new location builds on that foundation and will offer expanded classroom space, improved year-round access, and more opportunities for local and regional collaboration.

“Peters Valley has always been a place where creativity, tradition, and innovation come together,” Muller added. “With this expansion, we’re planning on creating even more space for that magic to happen — and more ways for people to be part of it.”

The organization is now launching the next phase of its effort: engaging visionary partners and supporters to help shape the future of craft education in the region. They are working with Nick Snyder and Jason Kilgore of Bohlin Cywinski Jackson on a Master Facilities Plan and launching a Capital Campaign.

According to it’s website, the school provides “studio-based educational workshops for life-long learners who have the opportunity to benefit from working with nationally and internationally-recognized artists.”

For more about Peters Valley’s programs log onto www.petersvalley.org. To learn more about the Expansion Campus and how to support the initiative, contact: Development@petersvalley.org.