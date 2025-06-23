The Milford Garden Club will host the 31st annual Secret Garden Tour on Saturday, July 12, 2025. The tour will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine.

On the day of the tour, participants should come to Remembrance Place at West Ann Street and Elderberry Alley, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased there for $20 per adult (children under 12 are free) and a map to each “Secret Garden” with directions will be given for the self-guided tour. No dogs are allowed.

To purchase tickets in advance for $15.00 per person, visit “Willow” on Broad Street, Milford, or send checks to Milford Garden club, P.O. Box 764, Milford, Pa. 18337 by July 6.

Please call Judy at (201) 803-1990 with any questions or concerns.