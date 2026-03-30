SEEDS of Northeastern Pennsylvania to host recycling workshop

SEEDS of Northeastern Pennsylvania invites community members to an educational workshop on recycling at the Stourbridge Tech Hub, room 2040, 646 Park Street Honesdale, Pa., on April 22, beginning at 6:30 pm. This interactive session, led by Corporate Waste Consultants, will guide attendees on how to make informed, sustainable choices, including how to handle “hard‑to‑recycle” items.

Cheryl and Stu Badner, co-founders of Corporate Waste Consultants, bring nearly two decades of expertise in waste reduction and recycling education. Since launching their firm in 2009, they have worked with businesses, school districts, restaurants, resorts, residential communities, and nonprofits to help them understand what is recyclable—and what is not—while reducing the costs associated with both. They are accredited by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as a WasteWise Endorser, and in 2017, they were honored as the EPA’s Food Recovery Challenge Endorser of the Year for their commitment to waste reduction and food recovery efforts.

To register please visit the SEEDS website at seedsgroup.net/events or email info@seedsgroup.net.