Seniors in the 139th Legislative District are encouraged to join Rep. Jeff Olsommer (R-Wayne/Pike) at the Senior Citizens Expo on Friday, Sept. 5, in Milford at Dingman Township Fire Hall, 680 Log Tavern Road in Milford (off Route 739). The event will run from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“My Senior Expo is for local senior citizens and their caregivers to have access to many businesses and services available to them in our area,” Olsommer said. “This expo will showcase many programs and will allow attendees direct access to information by speaking with representatives from local, state and federal agencies.”

The expo will feature more than 70 exhibitors, giving seniors an opportunity to learn more about services, activities and information in the area that can enhance their quality of life. A prescription drug take-back by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office will also be included. Admission is free and light refreshments will be offered.

Pike County Transportation is offering free transportation to the event for Pike County residents 45 and over. Advance registration is required. Call (570)296-3408 or (866) 681-4947 by Aug. 28 to sign up.

For more information, contact State Rep. Jeff Olsommer’s office at (570) 226-5959.