Senior living facility under state investigation

After receiving a tip about “suspected medical neglect of residents” at Belle Reve Senior Living in Milford, Pennsylvania state police opened an investigation that resulted in at least 11 residents being transported to area hospitals on Tuesday, Feb. 17.

“As a result of the initial response and on-site assessments, 15 residents were transported to four separate hospitals for further medical evaluation, including Bon Secours Community Hospital, Garnet Health Medical Center, Newton Medical Center, and Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono,” state police said in a press release. “Due to the number of residents involved, a coordinated multi-agency response including Pike County Department of Public Safety/Emergency Management and fire and EMS resources were required to ensure all individuals were evaluated in a timely and thorough manner.”

The following day – Wednesday, Feb. 18 – state police said there were “no known unmet needs” as the investigation continues. Trooper Bob Urban said the state Department of Human Services and the Pike County District Attorney’s office have joined the investigation.

Belle Reve houses 83 residents in a three-story building, with assisted living on the first two floors and a memory care unit on the third. The patients taken to area hospitals were from memory care.

‘Open and fully operational’

In an interview last week, Heather Terhark, chief strategy officer at Viva Senior Living – Belle Reve’s parent company – said 11 residents, not 15, were taken to area hospitals for evaluation.

“At no time was the community evacuated, nor were any neighborhood units closed,” Terhark said. “Belle Reve remains open and fully operational.

“The county Office of Aging conducted a review and during that process a limited number of residents from one neighborhood were temporarily transferred for medical evaluation,” Terhark added. “The majority of those residents have returned to their homes at Belle Reve, and the remaining residents continue to be supported appropriately. These evaluations were precautionary in nature and part of the review process.

In a follow-up interview on Monday, Feb. 23, Terhark said the review by the state Department of Human Services and the Office of Aging continues.

“Belle Reve remains fully cooperative and engaged with both agencies,” Terhark added. “To date, no findings or citations related to the allegations have been issued.”

The county’s role

Pike County Board of Commissioners Chairman Matt Osterberg said county personnel followed proper procedure upon receiving the anonymous tip.

“The county fulfilled its role as far as responding to that information and did what it needed to do to ensure these residents were taken care of in a safe manner and their needs were met,” Osterberg said. “Now, the investigation is in the state’s hands.”