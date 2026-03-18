Several faith-based Pike County groups receive funding for security

Five organizations located in Pike County received grant money from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) to combat hate crimes by enhancing security measures at their facilities. The agency awarded $10.8 million to 191 nonprofit organizations across 28 Pennsylvania counties.

The Pike County groups receiving funding included:

Jewish Fellowship of Hemlock Farms ($25,000)

Jewish Reconstructionist Camping Corporation (DBA: Camp Havaya)($100,000)

New Jersey Federation of Young Men’s Hebrew Association and Young Women’s Hebrew Association (Milford) ($150,000)

Services for Hidden Intelligence Inc. ($150,000)

The Kings Soldiers - Chayolei Hamelech, Inc. ($150,000)

According to a statement released by the PCCD, over the past three years, the Shapiro-Davis Administration has more than doubled the amount of state funding available each year in the program, which provides critical support for planning, training, equipment, and technology upgrades at places of worship, community centers, and other nonprofit institutions across the commonwealth.

Eligible groups for funding included nonprofit organizations, such as faith-based institutions (e.g., churches, synagogues, mosques), community centers, and other organizations and facilities who principally serve individuals, groups, or institutions that are included within a bias motivation category for single bias hate crime incidents, as identified by the FBI’s Hate Crime Statistics publication. Awarded entities will use funding for security enhancements for a wide variety of eligible items, including safety and security planning and training, purchase of safety and security equipment and technology, upgrades to existing structures that enhance safety and security, as well as vulnerability and threat assessments.

The Shapiro-Davis Administration remains dedicated to creating a Pennsylvania where everyone feels safe, valued, and able to access services free from hate or violence,” said Lt. Governor Austin Davis, chair of PCCD. “Sadly, the strong demand for this program makes it clear that the need is ongoing. PCCD is proud to have the capacity and commitment to continue to provide this critical support to communities across the commonwealth.”