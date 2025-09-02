Shapiro joins roundtable on career and technical education

Gov. Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania Department of Education Acting Secretary Carrie Rowe joined educators, students and national education leaders to discuss how Pennsylvania is leading the way on career and technical education (CTE) - giving more young people the freedom to chart their own course and build careers.

Others in attendance included the American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten, the Center for American Progress President & CEO Neera Tanden, and Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker.

According to a press release, Shapiro has secured more than $2 billion in additional funding for K-12 education since taking office - the largest investment in Pennsylvania history - and increased funding for vo-tech, CTE, and apprenticeships by nearly $65 million, a 50 percent increase compared to before he took office. More than 3,000 additional students are now enrolled in CTE programs across the Commonwealth.

”Creating opportunity for students starts in the classroom - and that means investing in every pathway to success, whether it’s college, the workforce, or the military,” Shapiro said. “We’re showing what’s possible when you invest in career and technical education - giving students hands-on training, connecting them to apprenticeships, and preparing them for good-paying jobs in high-demand fields. Here at Dobbins, students are gaining real-world experience that will set them up for success, and my Administration will keep working to expand opportunities like this all across Pennsylvania - ensuring every student has the opportunity to succeed.”