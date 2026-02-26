Shapiro visits Islamic Center following Feb. 22 shooting

Gov. Josh Shapiro made a visit to the Pike County Islamic Center on Wednesday, Feb. 25, after a shooting occurred there on Sunday, Feb. 22.

His visit was intended to uplift Pike County’s Islamic community and break fast for Ramadan after a tragic and hateful attack during their month of what should be a celebration. While nobody was injured during the shooting, members of the community were left feeling shaken and afraid.

The gathering on Wednesday brought together many members of Pike County’s community, including many from outside the Islamic faith. Shapiro arrived after the fast ended to share his own experience with the community and express solidarity with the people of Pike County and the Commonwealth as a whole.

“When I saw what happened to this wonderful congregation, this new congregation just a few days ago, I want you to know that that hit me in a very personal way,” Shapiro said. “It was done in a way to try and wreak havoc in a community. It was important for me to be here today to look you in the eye to tell you you have nothing to be afraid of.”

He related the attack on the Islamic Center to the attack on his home on April 13, 2025, the first night of Passover, shortly after his family partook in their seder. He wanted to express to Pike County’s Islamic community that they are not alone in this time of darkness, and to share with them the light that he and his family received from the commonwealth and the country at large during his own personal time of darkness.

Shapiro shared an anecdote about how his wife’s family began their own congregation in their basement before finally moving into an official place of worship. He explained how he could see that same light in Pike County’s newest congregation for the Islamic community.

“I want to see this congregation grow and thrive over many years, and I’m going to be there with you every step of the way,” he said. “I don’t want anyone in this room to feel intimidated. I want everyone in this room to feel as though you belong here in Pike County.”

The governor concluded his speech with an anecdote about William Penn who settled in modern-day Pennsylvania to establish a place based on religious freedom. “Our roots as Pennsylvanians are based on this idea of religious freedom and tolerance and togetherness ... I feel a responsibility to carry that forward.”

After his speech, Shapiro shook hands with and spoke with the leaders of the local Islamic congregations before departing and leaving the community to celebrate Ramadan together.