Special delivery during Dairy Month

Robert Dodge IV is being celebrated at Wayne Memorial Hospital as the first baby born in June, which is National Dairy Month.

Baby Robert was born at 5:57 a.m. on June 1 at Wayne Memorial Hospital’s New Beginnings Birthing Suites. The little bundle of joy was presented with a basket full of dairy products and baby items from Wayne County Dairy Maid Zoey Tyler and her sister, Dairy Miss Chloe Tyler. They greeted baby Robert and his parents, Noreen Vogel and Robert Dodge III, to promote nutrient-rich dairy foods and thank all the hard-working dairy farmers. The Milford family was happy to receive the gift basket with so much to enjoy.

Pennsylvania remains in the top 10 nationally in total milk production (currently ranked eighth) and has the second largest number of dairy farms, 99% of which are family-owned. The dairy industry supports 47,000 jobs and contributes $11.8 billion to the state’s economy.