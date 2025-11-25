Spread the light of Chanukah

This Chanukah, Chabad Lubavitch of the Poconos is once again bringing light and joy to communities across the region — and inviting the public to help make it happen.

For 22 years, Chabad has shared the warmth of Chanukah through public menorah lightings in town squares, supermarkets, and clubhouses throughout the Poconos. “What often starts as a menorah lighting continues into more wonderful engagement and Jewish opportunities,” Rabbi Mendel said.

Chabad is now seeking suggestions for new locations to place public menorahs this season.

“If you know of somewhere a menorah could shine, we’d love to hear from you,” Mendel added.

Chanukah begins the evening of Sunday, Dec. 14, and continues through Monday evening, Dec. 22, 2025.

For more information, call (570) 236-4474 or log onto www.chabadpoconos.com.