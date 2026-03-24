St. Patrick’s Day parade embraces family and inclusion

This year’s Milford St. Patrick’s Day parade was bigger, better, greener and more inclusive than last year’s. Estimates put the number of people at about 10,000. And there were many more families in attendance, as well as fun, activities for kids young and old.

Maureen Dooley, treasurer of the Milford Enhancement Committee, remarked on the fact that the inclusion of families made the parade more social and gave it more of a community feeling. The Milford Hospitality Group closed off Catherine Street completely in front of the Jive Bar and there were street games, drinks, and barbecue, as well as Irish Tacos and Pot ‘O Gold margaritas. As Milford Hospitality Group Director Steven Rosado says, “No one is more Irish than the Mexicans!”

Afternoon start time encouraged local shopping and dining

The parade started at 3 p.m. this year. This was one of this year’s innovations. The purpose, according to Milford Borough Councilman Joe Dooley was to give people a chance to get to know Milford, to walk around what many see as a charming town, to peruse its shops and to sample the food in its restaurants. “This was an enormous boost to our local shops and restaurants. This one day counted as some of their best days,” Dooley said.

John Pfuhler, of Jem Screen Printing and Embroidery on Broad Street said, “The Milford St. Patrick’s Day parade has grown and has become an incredible event for the town. It’s wonderful to see everyone out and enjoying themselves in the community. it’s especially great for a small business like us. We love to see everyone out there wearing the shirts that we make.”

This is the third year that Joe Dooley and Jenny Gagnon, who initiated the parade, had worked almost non-stop to expand it. Steven Rosado and his Milford Hospitality Group was an absolute essential part of this. They were joined by others who lent their time, money, and effort, in addition to major sponsors like Luke Turano and Davis Chant Realty.

Parade featured diverse group of participants

The Grand Marshals of this year’s parade were Teresa and Larry O’Leary and dignitaries like State Senator Lisa Baker, and State Representative Jeff Olsommer, marched in the parade along with Commissioners Matt Osterberg, Ronald Schmalzle, and Christa Caceres. So also did representatives from neighboring townships.

There were 28 floats in addition to the thousands of marchers who walked, danced, and sang without floats. Inclusivity was the name of the game with the floats from Back Road Brewing Co. to Iron Valley Real Estate, to the Boy Scouts, the Girl Scouts, the Democratic and Republican Club, DVHS Marching Band, three piper bands, and businesses including Odd Job Jimmy and Karl Keller Pressure Washing. There were numerous neighboring fire and police departments. Commercial floats were charged $200, with not-for-profit floats being charged less. This affordable entry fee also helped make the parade more inclusive.

Floats take home prizes

There were three judges: Jack Boyle, Barbara Tarquinio and Sean Minogue. Boyle narrated as the floats went by the Hotel Fauchere reviewing stand on the porch and made each of them feel welcome. The judges diligently graded each of the floats in four categories: Theme, Design, Community Focus, and Irish Spirit. There were four winners – but only one in each category:

Best Irish theme–NE Marine; Best Design–Iron Valley Real Estate; Best Community Focus–DVHA Lacrosse Team; and Best Irish Spirit–Greiner Excavating, Inc.

At the end of the parade marchers and the bagpipe bands went into many of the taverns and restaurants. As Liam Hutchison of Better World stores exclaimed, “St. Patrick’s Day is shaping up to be one of the town’s biggest events.” Dooley, Gagnon, and Rosado would certainly agree with that.