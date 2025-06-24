Staying cool in the heat

With the area gripped by a prolonged heat wave — part of a larger system of extreme temperatures stretching across the East Coast — the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) is urging residents to help themselves and their communities stay cool and safe as persistent high temperatures place increased strain on both homes and utility systems.

Everyday steps not only help keep households safe and comfortable but also reduce stress on the electric grid and support the reliability of essential services.

Even simple, low-cost changes can make a noticeable difference, like using fans to circulate air (which can make you feel several degrees cooler); spending time in cooler rooms away from direct sunlight; using blinds or curtains to block the sun and reduce indoor heat; and postponing the use of stoves, ovens, dryers, and dishwashers until cooler hours.

Reducing energy use during peak hours helps manage electric bills and supports grid reliability across the state. Consider raising the thermostat a degree or two for energy savings; keeping filters clean and vents clear to maintain efficiency; switching off unnecessary lights and electronics to reduce heat and usage; closing off unused rooms to focus cooling where it’s needed most; and sealing cracks around windows and doors to help prevent hot air from getting in.

As late afternoon and early evening hours see the highest electricity demand consider running large appliances during late evening or early morning hours; avoid using multiple energy-heavy devices at once; and using smart thermostats to program slight temperature increases during peak hours.

Safety comes first - especially during heat-related events. Remember to check on older adults, children, or individuals with health issues; drink plenty of fluids and avoid strenuous activity during peak heat; and know where to go for extreme temperature relief - like community cooling centers or public buildings like libraries or senior centers.

For more summer energy tips and links to utility programs and tools, log onto www.PAPowerSwitch.com.