Students compete in state-wide journalism contest

Eight seniors from Delaware Valley High School’s Journalism 2 and 3 classes traveled to Bloomsburg University on Oct. 23 to compete in one of eight Pennsylvania School Press Association (PSPA) Regional Contests held across the state.

The students are part of Del.Aware, DVHS’s student publication. Emma Simmons, editor-in-chief, Lily Stoveken, opinion editor, and Ashantia Dicette, opinion co-editor, competed in the editorial writing category. Kimberly Smyser, managing editor, and Ava Troup, lifestyle co-editor, competed in the feature writing category. Kaitlin Gelardi, school news editor, competed in the news writing category. Reilly Newton, science and technology editor, and Jaida Palacios, arts and literature editor, competed in the sports writing category. Senior Ella Becker and juniors Keira LeMay and Josie Lordi, who didn’t travel to the site, competed in the newspaper photography category.

Ten schools participated in the regional competition at the university. The results will be announced at the end of November. The winners in each category will move on to finals in the spring at Penn State University.

After the competition, all participants were able to listen to speakers discuss the importance of journalism in today’s society.