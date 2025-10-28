Delaware Valley High School selected nine Students of the Month for September. These students have shown exceptional academic, vocational or athletic performance during the month of September and are being recognized by the staff and administrators of the school.
The September theme was “Warrior Pride.”
Each of these students received a Delaware Valley Warrior Nation T-shirt from administration and their names will be displayed on the school announcement board during October.
The student recognized are:
Gabriella Baker (Student of the Month) - Grade 9, daughter of Charlie and Robin Baker of Milford
Ellie Castillos (Student of the Month) - Grade 11, daughter of Marilyn Pena of Milford
Desmond Colleran (Achievement Award) - Grade 10, son of Sabrina Colleran of Milford
Chase Gillette (Career Tech Student of the Month) - Grade 12, son of Kevin and Jodi Gillette of Milford
Adeline Handy (Athlete of the Month) - Grade 12, daughter of William and Allison Handy of Milford
Johnny Llewellyn (Athlete of the Month) - Grade 12, son of John and Sabrina Llewellyn of Matamoras
Townes Markwalter (Fine Arts Student of the Month) - Grade 12, son of Peter and Jessica Markwalter of Matamoras
Winter Oliver (Student of the Month) - Grade 10, daughter of Wendy Rosario Sanchez of Matamoras
Ella Smith (Student of the Month) - Grade 12, daughter of Megan Zahorcheck and Jimmy Smith of Milford