Delaware Valley High School selected nine Students of the Month for September. These students have shown exceptional academic, vocational or athletic performance during the month of September and are being recognized by the staff and administrators of the school.

The September theme was “Warrior Pride.”

Each of these students received a Delaware Valley Warrior Nation T-shirt from administration and their names will be displayed on the school announcement board during October.

The student recognized are:

Gabriella Baker (Student of the Month) - Grade 9, daughter of Charlie and Robin Baker of Milford

Ellie Castillos (Student of the Month) - Grade 11, daughter of Marilyn Pena of Milford

Desmond Colleran (Achievement Award) - Grade 10, son of Sabrina Colleran of Milford

Chase Gillette (Career Tech Student of the Month) - Grade 12, son of Kevin and Jodi Gillette of Milford

Adeline Handy (Athlete of the Month) - Grade 12, daughter of William and Allison Handy of Milford

Johnny Llewellyn (Athlete of the Month) - Grade 12, son of John and Sabrina Llewellyn of Matamoras

Townes Markwalter (Fine Arts Student of the Month) - Grade 12, son of Peter and Jessica Markwalter of Matamoras

Winter Oliver (Student of the Month) - Grade 10, daughter of Wendy Rosario Sanchez of Matamoras

Ella Smith (Student of the Month) - Grade 12, daughter of Megan Zahorcheck and Jimmy Smith of Milford