The Jewish Fellowship of Hemlock Farms (JFHF) will hold the Summer Vibe Fun Fest on Sunday, Aug. 17, from 12:00 to 3:30 p.m. The family-friendly event will be held at Fawn Hill Family Park, 500 Forest Drive in Lords Valley.

The celebration hosted by Jewish Fellowship of Hemlock Farms, the event is open to the entire community and promises an afternoon packed with entertainment, food, and fun for all ages. It will be held rain or shine.

Highlights of the event include a live DJ and dance party for all ages; interactive games and mini golf; delicious classic New York-style street food, free tastings from Barley Creek Brewery & Distillery; and Rita’s Frozen Ice.

“We wanted to create a fun, inclusive celebration to bring people together in the spirit of summer,” a JFHF spokesperson said. “Whether you’re dancing to the DJ, playing mini golf, or tasting something new, there’s truly something for everyone.”

Tickets are available at https://shorturl.at/oNYbG.

For more information, call (570) 775-7497 or email jfhf1516@gmail.com.

The Jewish Fellowship of Hemlock Farms is a vibrant and welcoming community organization. Through events JFHF fosters connection, celebration, and community engagement for people of all backgrounds.