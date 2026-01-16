Survey: How did the Verizon outage affect you?

Verizon phones entered SOS mode for approximately 10 hours on Wednesday, Jan. 14. A humorous Facebook post from the Orange County Sheriff’s PBA implied that local 911 centers were receiving nonemergency calls throughout the outage.

