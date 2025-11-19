The face of the Greater Pike Community Foundation

Little did the founders of the Greater Pike Community Foundation (GPCF) know in 2012 when it officially started that it would grow into a powerful community organization with $8 million in assets and more than 50 funds.

The foundation was created to enable generous individuals, families, and local businesses to maximize their charitable support through organized, targeted community philanthropy. Co-founder Jim Pedranti conceived the idea earlier in 2010 and with his friends and like-minded individuals built a permanent and personal way to give back to the community we all love.

These were the days when the great scions of Milford spearheaded the effort. These were the days of Dick Snyder and Barbara J. Buchanan, who led the way and started what are now the foundation’s two largest funds. The Snyder fund alone has given more than $130,000 to support local arts, culture, medical health, and well-being. So many people have been part of the effort; Dave Chant, Tom Hoff, Sean Strub, Jenni Hamill, Gail Shuttleworth, and Maggie Niles, as well as many others too numerous to mention. The current Board is composed of a similarly diverse and committed group of people.

It was almost two years ago that Rick Little was invited to become the Executive Director of the GPCF. Little was the CEO of the Hi Line in New York City, bringing structure and organization to that group. He also has been an independent non-profit consultant for the last decade. Three years ago, Little and his husband came to the area and bought a house in Milford — a pattern that so many people experience. Little fell in love with Milford, got involved in the community, and with his impressive background in the world of non-profit organizations, he was clearly the perfect choice to become the Executive Director of the GPCF. What’s more, is that Little’s temperament is perfect for this leadership role. While he is quiet and soft-spoken, he is extremely personable, well-organized, and determined to bring the organization to great heights. His goals are to bring GPCF’s assets to $10 million, to raise the endowment, and to grow the organization internally as well as externally while preserving long-term capital.

The Foundation has an annual Awards Dinner which raises funds primarily for operating expenses, but also for other things as well. This year the 10th Annual Dinner was held at the Inn at Woodloch Pines. There were more than 200 people and the presenting sponsor was Northwell Health. The gross amount raised was $60,000 in that one evening. Under Rick Little’s leadership, they also hold a free workshop for the many area non-profit organizations where they give guidance and strategies for building their organizations.

Little is also tasked with helping donors understand the best places to put their money. It costs $1,000 to start a fund and there are many different types of funds such as donor advise funds (where donors are involved in saying where the money goes), scholarship funds, and unrestricted funds where the Board decides where the money goes. The three biggest funds are the Dick Snyder Fund, the Barbara Buchanan Fund, and the Safe Haven Legacy Fund.

One of the GPCF’s newest funds is the Community Harvest Fund to support hard-pressed local food pantries during these challenging times. Contributions to this fund will go to participating food pantries to provide immediate relief and ensure that none of our neighbors goes hungry.

“Cuts to federal food-assistance programs, Pennsylvania’s budget impasse, the federal government shutdown, inflation, and increased grocery prices are combining to create a perfect storm that is about to hit local food pantries,” Little said.

Little works tirelessly and always encourages people to donate to any of the various funds. Donations can be made at https://shorturl.at/TjkdE.

www.greaterpike.org/fund_list/