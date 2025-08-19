Toolkit aids senior health

“Connecting to the Outdoors as We Age: Pennsylvania’s Rx for Nature” — a new toolkit to help older Pennsylvanians connect with the outdoors and improve their overall health — was unveiled this week.

Developed by the Departments of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), Aging (PDA), and Health (DOH), the toolkit gives caregivers, long-term care facilities, and community organizations practical strategies — including indoor nature guides, low-cost adaptations, and research on 10 proven physical and mental health benefits of outdoor recreation. It also provides practical strategies for caregivers, long-term care facilities, and community organizations with guides for bringing nature indoors, low-cost facility adaptations, tips to overcome access barriers, and research highlighting 10 proven health benefits of outdoor recreation — from reducing stress and anxiety, to lowering risk of chronic disease, to improving memory, attention, and overall well-being.

“Getting outside and exploring our state parks is good for your health. We are proud to partner with Aging and Health to connect older adults with the many benefits nature provides and help them continue the outdoor activities they love as they age,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn.

The toolkit strengthens connections between older adults and the outdoors, focusing on reducing social isolation, expanding volunteer networks, and reinforcing community- and regional-level partnerships to improve and broaden services.

“Access to nature is more than leisure — it’s a vital component of health and wellbeing,” said DOH Special Advisor Dr. Rob Bonacci. “Outdoor activities like walking, bird watching, or fishing can bring real physical and mental health benefits for older Pennsylvanians.”

DCNR’s 2025–2029 Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan, Outdoor Places, Shared Spaces, prioritizes safe, welcoming access to and highlights the health benefits of the outdoors, including expanded ADA accessibility. The toolkit also builds on the agency’s Mosaic initiative, which promotes accessible and inclusive public lands for all Pennsylvanians.

To download the free 30-page toolkit, log onto https://shorturl.at/OPdzV.