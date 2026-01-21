Transportation funding coming to Pike, Wayne Counties

Four municipalities in Pike and Wayne Counties will be receiving more than $1.6 million from the state’s Multimodal Transportation Fund. The announcement was made on Jan 20 in a collective statement by Rep. Jeff Olsommer (R-Wayne/Pike), Rep. Jonathan Fritz (R-Susquehanna/Wayne), Sen. Lisa Baker (R-20), and Sen. Rosemary Brown (R-40).

According to a press release from the legislators, Milford Borough in Pike County will receive $350,000 to install sidewalks and crosswalks around Ann Street Park. In Wayne County, the Greater Honesdale Partnership will receive $750,000 for streetscape improvements along the Main Street (Route 6) corridor located in Honesdale Borough; Honesdale Borough will receive $129,588 for crosswalk and intersection striping and the installation of Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons (RRFBs) along Main Street and Church Street; and Paupack Township will receive $439,914 to repave Everly Road.

The Multimodal Transportation Fund provides grants to encourage economic development and ensure that a safe and reliable system of transportation is available to the residents of the Commonwealth, the press release stated. Funds may be used for the development, rehabilitation and enhancement of transportation assets to existing communities, streetscape, lighting, sidewalk enhancement, pedestrian safety, connectivity of transportation assets and transit-oriented development.

“Outdated infrastructure and heavily traveled roads could pose a risk to health and safety,” the legislators said. “This funding will go a long way for our communities to undertake some much-needed improvements to our roads and crosswalks, and we are pleased that our communities will be able to tackle these projects.”

Information about when the funds would be received was not available.