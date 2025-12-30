Twin Bridges I-84 construction complete

PennDOT has announced the completion of the Twin Bridges on Interstate 84, which carry traffic over the Lackawanna County Trail Corridor and an abandoned railroad bridge between Dunmore and Roaring Brook in Lackawanna County. The westbound bridge reopened ahead of schedule on Dec. 18 following five years of construction.

Since the project began in 2020, traffic in both directions on I-84 had been maintained on the existing Twin Bridges while half of the new eastbound bridge was built in the median between the two original structures. In 2022, two eastbound lanes were shifted onto this newly constructed portion, where they remained through 2023. Once the full eastbound bridge was finished, those eastbound lanes were moved to the west side of the new structure, and westbound traffic was temporarily shifted onto its east side. This traffic configuration allowed crews to demolish the original westbound bridge and construct the new westbound span.

The two aging bridges were built in the late 1970s. The project was designed to improve safety and traffic flow with a new Route 435 “flyover” bridge, allowing for a right-hand exit and better merging.

The project also includes rehabilitation of the abandoned Erie & Wyoming Railroad bridge for future integration into the Lackawanna County Trail Corridor. Completion of the project is anticipated in summer 2026.

