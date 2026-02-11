x
Milford. Get your summer reading ready to roll with some gently used books while supporting your local library.

| 11 Feb 2026 | 09:33
    Two-day library book sale

The Milford Branch of the Pike County Public Library will hold a two- day - book sale on Friday, Feb. 20, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, from 10 a.m. To 3:00 p.m. The Dingmans Branch will be closed.

Gently used books of every category are sale priced at $5.00 per bag. The library will supply the bags, or you may bring your own average size bag. Please don’t bring oversize bags. An additional fee of $10.00 will be charged for very large bags.

Among the offerings will be fiction, non-fiction, young adult, and children’s books. We also have DVD’s, audio books, and CD’s. Come, browse, buy, and support your local library while stocking up for your spring and summer reading.

For additional information, call the library at 570-296-8211.